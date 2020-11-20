Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 15,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

VWO opened at $47.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

