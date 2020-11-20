Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.38 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,959 shares of company stock valued at $21,316,585 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

