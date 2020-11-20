Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $457.19 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

