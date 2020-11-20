Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,292 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3,203.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 448,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,871 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of ZTS opened at $166.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

