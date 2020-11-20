Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 130 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $172.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $176.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

