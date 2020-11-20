Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,360 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

NYSE BDX opened at $232.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average of $245.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

