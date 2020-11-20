Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 153 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,986,000 after acquiring an additional 182,334 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Water Works by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,519,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,461,000 after purchasing an additional 79,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.62.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

