Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,648 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $60.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $249.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

