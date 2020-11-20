Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,172.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

