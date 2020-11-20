Bank of America Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $13.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 165,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 993,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

