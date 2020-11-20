Barclays Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $142.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $127.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

