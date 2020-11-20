Barclays Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

