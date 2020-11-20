Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Kirk B. Griswold Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BSY opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,198,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,512,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

