Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSY. ValuEngine lowered Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.
NASDAQ BSY opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.
In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.