Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSY. ValuEngine lowered Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

