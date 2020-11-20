BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

BIGC stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,248,746 shares of company stock worth $147,944,999 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

