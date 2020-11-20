Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.46.
Shares of BILI stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 175.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,433,000 after buying an additional 3,294,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after buying an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,648,000 after buying an additional 1,423,272 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,779,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $39,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
