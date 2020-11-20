Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 175.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,433,000 after buying an additional 3,294,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after buying an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,648,000 after buying an additional 1,423,272 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,779,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $39,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

