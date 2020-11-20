Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Alpna Seth Sells 5,023 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $302.26 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $316.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day moving average of $262.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

