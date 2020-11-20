Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

NYSE BHVN opened at $96.76 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $394,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

