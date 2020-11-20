BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) Shares Gap Up to $181.00

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $181.00, but opened at $189.00. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 1,046 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.43.

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

