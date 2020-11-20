Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Post $0.70 EPS

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.56. Taubman Centers posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $130.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,703,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after purchasing an additional 718,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,142,000.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

