Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $65.19

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $21,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

