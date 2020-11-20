Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Gap Up to $1,620.00

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,620.00, but opened at $1,690.00. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,700.00, with a volume of 15,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L)’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.97%.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,610.40). Also, insider Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

