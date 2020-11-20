BTIG Research Increases TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $40.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.07.
TravelCenters of America stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $458.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
