BTIG Research Increases TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $40.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.07.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $458.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

