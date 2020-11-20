C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,179,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

