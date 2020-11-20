Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.55. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.