Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target Raised to $21.10

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $21.10 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGC. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.70.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.