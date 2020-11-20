Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $61,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,002 shares of company stock worth $2,889,938. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

