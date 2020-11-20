Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.