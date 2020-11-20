Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

