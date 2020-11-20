Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $56.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $40.88 on Monday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

