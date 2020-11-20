Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,758.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,611.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,509.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

