Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara Sells 577,907 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Castlight Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

