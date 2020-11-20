Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $172.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

