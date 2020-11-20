Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

