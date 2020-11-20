Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $650.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

