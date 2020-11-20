Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.45.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $55.27 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 88,163 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 95,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

