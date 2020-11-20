Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Cut to “Neutral” at National Securities

National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $312,087.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,896 shares of company stock worth $3,372,865. Corporate insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

