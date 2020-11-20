Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,745.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,304.59.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,310.46 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,283.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,161.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $3,731,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

