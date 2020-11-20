Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $464.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.