Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,239 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cigna worth $115,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average of $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

