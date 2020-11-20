Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.42.

CNK opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.00. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 730.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

