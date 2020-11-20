CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of CME Group worth $110,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 288,603 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.08. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

