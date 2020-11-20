Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 205.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,620,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 80,236.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 219.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 320,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 220,073 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

