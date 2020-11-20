Comparing (TSOH) (OTCMKTS:TSOH) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

(TSOH) (OTCMKTS:TSOH) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of (TSOH) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares (TSOH) and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (TSOH) N/A N/A N/A Bank of America 19.50% 8.00% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (TSOH) and Bank of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (TSOH) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.03 $27.43 billion $2.94 9.07

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than (TSOH).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for (TSOH) and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (TSOH) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 1 7 13 0 2.57

Bank of America has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than (TSOH).

Summary

Bank of America beats (TSOH) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (TSOH)

Tri-State 1st Banc, Inc. operates two businesses engaged in providing banking and investment advisory services. Banking services include community banking through four branch offices which are located in the tri-state area of East Liverpool, Ohio. Investment advisory services include investment management and financial planning. The Bank operates as a full-service community bank, offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of its customers. It accepts demand and time deposits; provides secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, construction and mortgage loans, and residential real estate loans, as well as home equity and personal lines of credit; and offers trust, mobile and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, and investment services, as well as purchases and sells investment securities. The Company also sells automated teller machines (ATM) to businesses, merchants and financial institutions, as well as provides ATM transaction processing services.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of May 7, 2020, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 39 million active users. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

