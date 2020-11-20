ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 75,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 307.6% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,377,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

