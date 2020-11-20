ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after acquiring an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,802,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

