Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.