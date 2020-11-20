CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 117.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $859.46.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $894.75 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $866.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

