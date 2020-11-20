CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CoStar Group worth $92,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $894.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $866.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.46.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

