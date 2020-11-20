Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COTY. Citigroup raised Coty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of COTY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.09. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coty by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coty by 105.0% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

